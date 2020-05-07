Nov. 28, 1918 - The influenza closure order was reinstated after a sudden and large increase in the number of new cases. There were 707 new cases in a 24-hour period that ended at noon on November 28. The second issuance order closed the city schools (public, parochial, and private). It also banned all public gatherings, conventions, and banquets. Streetcars could carry only twenty standing passengers in addition to those seated.
(In the photo: The American Red Cross in St. Louis ran five ambulances every day to transport sick patients.)
In September 1918, Philadelphia held a planned Liberty Loan Parade to promote the government bonds that were being issued to pay for World War I. But the parade took place when the pandemic commonly called the "Spanish flu" -- the H1N1 virus -- arrived in the city of 1.7 million people.
“And of course, there was an outcry about that and then people kind of got on board and started to do it, but what St. Louis did, is we flattened the curve,” Venso said. “They didn’t use the exact language, but it was the same principle.”
Other cities eventually followed St. Louis’ lead. Many people even wore masks.
But some studies suggested it was too late: Philly, San Francisco and New York experienced steep curves with ultimate deaths in the tens of thousands.
But St. Louis’ takes a much different shape.
Starkloff had tried implementing even stricter measures, but business leaders pushed back. Then the war ended.
“And so people kind of got out of their homes and wanted to celebrate and commemorate what was happening and then just days later, it really started to climb again, the peak went right back up even higher than it had before,” Venso said.
Restrictions lifted in mid-November, then were imposed again two weeks later. But by mid-December, cases in St. Louis hit their highest peak: 60 deaths in one day.
Dec. 10, 1918 - The flu peaked in the city with 60 deaths in one day.
Dec. 28, 1918 - The front-page news on December 28 stated that the flu bans were entirely lifted by the Board of Health. Only twenty-eight new cases had been reported, which led to all restrictions being rescinded.
Sept. 23, 1918 - First case of influenza was reported in St. Louis at Jefferson Barracks which soon went into quarantine.
Oct. 3, 2018 - Private Alfred A. Jost, stationed at Jefferson Barracks, became the first person in the St. Louis area to die from influenza.
Oct. 8, 1918 - Dr. Max Starkloff ordered the closure of schools, movie theaters, saloons, sporting events and other public gathering spots.
Starkloff was the St. Louis City Health Commissioner for 30 years.
Oct. 16, 1918 - St. Louis Congressman Jacob Meeker died six days after touring Jefferson Barracks. He was 40.
Nov. 9-12, 1918 - Starkloff imposed stricter interventions on all non-essential businesses which were closed for four days.
Nov. 11, 1918 - Germany surrenders bringing the fighting of World War I to a close. The nation and St. Louis celebrated.
Nov. 13, 1918 - The quarantine was temporarily lifted.
Easing social distancing too soon, scholars say, created a more significant second wave in St. Louis than in other parts of the country.
So, what does that mean for St. Louis now? Will history repeat itself?
“Both of the diseases are different, the way they’re moving is different, and all of our situations are different, but I think the big lesson is that there’s a great body of evidence that suggests that social distancing works,” Venso said.
Now, only time will tell.
Eventually, in 1919, life for St. Louisans returned to relative normal.
“There is always hope,” Venso said.
