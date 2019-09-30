LILBOURN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three earthquakes rattled southeast Missouri within an hour Monday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquakes hit along the New Madrid fault line near Lilbourn. They occurred at 11:18 a.m., 11:29 a.m. and 11:57 a.m.
The first earthquake registered at a 2.6 magnitude. The other two registered a 2.7 magnitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.