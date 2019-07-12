(AP) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.
That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.
The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
