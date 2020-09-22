MARSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An earthquake rattled the Heartland Monday night.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 2.2 miles from Marston and 25.23 miles south of Sikeston.
There have been no damage or injury reports associated with the quake.
