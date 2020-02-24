NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An earthquake shook southern Missouri early Monday morning.
The 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Risco, Malden and Parma, Missouri just before 1:30 a.m., according to the USGS.
The earthquake’s location was part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
