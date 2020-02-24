2/24/20 earthquake

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook New Madrid County, Missouri during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2020.

 USGS

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An earthquake shook southern Missouri early Monday morning.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Risco, Malden and Parma, Missouri just before 1:30 a.m., according to the USGS.

The earthquake’s location was part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.