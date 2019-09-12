GASSVILLE, Ark. (AP/KMOV) -- No damage or injuries have been reported after an early morning earthquake struck near the border of Missouri and Arkansas.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Thursday in the Buffalo National River area of northern Arkansas. The USGS says the earthquake was centered near Gassville, or about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of Little Rock.
The USGS says people reported feeling the earthquake in parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The Baxter County Sheriff's Office says no damage has been reported but that the office received dozens of phones calls after the quake hit.
This is the second earthquake to be felt in Missouri this week. Early Wednesday morning, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 4 miles north-northeast of Bonne Terre.
Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
