ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Stifel Theatre this summer.
Tickets for the July 23 show will go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Stifel Theatre this summer.
Tickets for the July 23 show will go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.