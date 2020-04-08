EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A blood center based in St. Louis County will soon start collecting plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
The plasma will contain antibodies that can help seriously ill patients with coronavirus.
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is now taking referrals from providers for patients who have recovered and will soon begin scheduling donations at their facility in Earth City.
The blood center is only drawing donors who are at least 28 days from the last date they experienced symptoms.
The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS, and H1N1 influenza. For more information, click here.
