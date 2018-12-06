ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Since November 1, we’ve seen snow one out of every six days, and every other day the temperatures have been below freezing.
This early start to winter means counties like St. Charles are moving through salt faster than normal.
“We’re about a month ahead of schedule,” said Mary Enger, a spokesperson for St. Charles County.
She said they’ve used about 1/3 of their total amount and they expect more salt to be delivered next week.
Dave Wrone of St. Louis County says they got an unusually early start, already using 3,000 tons of salt.
Private companies such as Pro Lawns in St. Charles County are also using more salt than usual.
“This is the busiest November ever,” said Darin Duello, the sales manager for Pro Lawns.
He said they’ve used about 1,000 tons of salt so far this winter season, normally they would use just a few hundred tons.
They salt places like Ameren and Dierbergs parking lots. He said they have another pile and aren’t worried about a salt supply shortage, but they are cautiously waiting to see what the rest of the season brings.
“If it continues like this it could be a problem,” said Duello.
