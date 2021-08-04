ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The early returns on the Cardinals’ trade deadline action weren’t exactly glowing as The Jon Lester Experience began with seven straight Braves reaching base to begin Tuesday night’s game at Busch Stadium.
Lester permitted six runs over the first two innings of his St. Louis debut. Though he then settled in for three scoreless frames thereafter, the damage had already been done to the psyche of the offense. Facing a 5-0 deficit before taking their first at-bat, the Cardinal bats mustered just a single run, and not until the ninth, in a whimper of a loss to usher in their new-look rotation.
The other addition to the Cardinals’ patchwork pitching rotation fared better in his debut Wednesday. J.A. Happ delivered precisely the kind of outing that St. Louis' front office envisioned when it picked him up in exchange for John Gant and a 24-year-old Double-A pitcher late last week. Happ traversed five innings of two-run baseball at Busch, departing with a 3-2 lead that was supplied on the strength of one swing by Nolan Arenado.
On Star Wars Night at Busch Stadium, Obi-Wan KeNolan used the force to muscle a three-run blast deep into the galaxy—well, deep into the visiting bullpen, anyway—to put the Cardinals ahead in the first inning. The lead wouldn’t last, though, as the Cardinals bullpen would proceed to cough up five runs over the final four innings of the game.
The Cardinals fell to the Braves, 7-4, dropping back below the .500 mark on the season. St. Louis stands 11.0 games back of the Brewers in an NL Central division that increasingly does not represent a realistic avenue through which the Cardinals could attain a postseason berth. The wild card picture isn't much brighter.
When the Cardinals refused to part with premium prospects and valuable pieces of their future ahead of last week’s deadline, they were officially resigning themselves to the possibility of mediocrity for the 2021 season. Whether the team would say it or not, the proof would be in the pudding: any reasonable expectation that the Cardinals were due for a late-season resurgence would have been hard to muster without a considerable roster upgrade or two. Unwilling to pay the going rate for impactful additions, the Cardinals opted for the Band-Aid, adding Lester and Happ as low-cost acquisitions.
The duo essentially functioned as intended in their debuts for the Cardinals this week. Both pitched five innings, ensuring Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford wouldn’t have to. The Cardinals had previously hoped for the development of those younger pitchers to take place on the fly at the big-league level. It had since become clear the strategy wasn’t working. Both are now with Memphis, which is what the team wanted for them at this stage of their careers. The arrivals of Lester and Happ facilitated that.
Has it resulted in any wins for the Cardinals? Well, no. But when the only pieces you’re willing to give up at the deadline are John Gant and Lane Thomas, it’s hard to argue that contending in 2021 was a concept at the forefront of your approach. And that’s not necessarily a grand indictment of the Cardinals’ moves last week, either. Again, John Mozeliak told us that’s what was happening. He said the Cardinals weren’t willing to give up any of their top five prospects—to sacrifice their future for an unknown improvement to their chances in the present.
Based on their own self-prescribed approach, they took a shot on a couple guys that might, maybe, could possibly stabilize things for a couple of weeks until rotation reinforcements arrive.
Anything more didn’t feel, to the front office, worthwhile. That’s more a product of the team it had built than an indictment on the conscious decision not to sell the farm for a roster that can’t seem to escape the invisible .500 magnet consistently drawing it back toward the middle.
Speaking of the reinforcements, Mike Shildt shared that Jack Flaherty would pitch in another rehab start Friday in which the club intends for him to build up to a pitch count around 75. Though Mozeliak indicated recently on KFNS radio that Flaherty might need two more rehab starts before returning to St. Louis, Shildt hinted that Friday’s outing might be his final hurdle—depending on how it goes.
In speaking with reporters on the field before Tuesday’s game at Busch, Flaherty made it pretty clear his preference on a return to the mound for St. Louis is the sooner, the better.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but at this point, I'm a little impatient," Flaherty said Tuesday of his rehab path back to the big leagues.
Flaherty explained that the oblique injury is no longer on his mind—and he’s eager to get back. Miles Mikolas is also closing in on a return after he allowed only one run in 4.2 innings in a rehab game earlier this week. What becomes of the newest Cardinals, Lester and Happ, when those two dominoes fall will be an interesting topic in the days ahead.
In the present, though, the Cardinals are finding wins hard to come by—and they are beginning to sense the calendar working against them.
For all the realities of the friendly upcoming strength-of-schedule in August and the ample remaining opportunities to gain on the Brewers head-to-head, the Cardinals simply aren’t showing many signs on the field of a team fixing to burst into a season-saving winning streak.
Following Arenado's first-inning homer, the offense went limp for the second night in a row. The bullpen—usually a strength at the back-end but more questionable toward the middle—got roughed up on both counts Wednesday as Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos combined to allow five earned runs. The bench, an area the team conceivably could have addressed on the cheap at the deadline, continues to be a non-factor for St. Louis late in games. Matt Carpenter converted in his pinch-hit opportunity Wednesday, which raised his average to .191 on the season. The other reserve options haven't fared drastically better.
Pick your poison; the Cardinals have several from which to choose. To fix their season, these uninspiring elements must endure change pretty quickly.
“We’ve got to start winning ball games, winning series,” Arenado said after Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta, which allowed the Braves to leapfrog the Cardinals in the NL wild card picture. “We’ve got a chance to avoid a sweep tomorrow and we’ve got to find a way to do it. Because we can’t be losing series the rest of the way through like this.
"Because we’re going to fall out.”
For now, there’s still room on the schedule for the Cardinals to avoid falling out of the race entirely. They can’t wait forever to make their move, though—a fact that comes more clearly into focus with each passing day.
