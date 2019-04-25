ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in south St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.
Around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Keokuk and South Grand for a male victim of a shooting.
When emergency crews arrived, the man was reportedly not conscious or breathing.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.