WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Waterloo family is safe after escaping an early morning fire in their home.
Investigators told News 4 a jogger noticed smoke coming from a home on Summerfield Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. The jogger woke up the family inside and everyone was able to get out safely.
The home sustained significant damage. Fire crews believe embers in a barbeque may have sparked the fire.
