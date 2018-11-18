ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters put out a house fire in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battled the fire around 1 a.m. at a house at Compton and Eiler, near Interstate 55.
When crews first arrived, there was heavy fire at the back of the house. However, they quickly got those flames under control.
No one was hurt in the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.