BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning explosion and fire at a Bridgeton apartment complex.
First responders were called to the building in the 4160 block of Gallatin around 4 a.m. Friday. Authorities told News 4 there was an explosion in one of the apartment units and then a large fire started moments later. Seven people were rescued from the building.
One of the people taken to the hospital suffered burns and the other sustained cuts.
The explosion reportedly damaged cars in the parking lot. The incident also caused part of the building’s second story to collapse and half of the complex to disappear.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
