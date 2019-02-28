NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some locals in southeast Missouri may have felt the rumblings of an earthquake Thursday recorded nearby.
KFVS reports a magnitude 2.2 earthquake vibrated through New Madrid County near Portageville and Marston at 7:23 a.m.
To find more details bout the earthquake, click here.
