Bevo Mill double shooting

Crime scene tape in the 4600 block of Varrelmann Wednesday morning following a double shooting. 

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A double shooting investigation is underway in South City’s Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men were shot in the 4600 block of Varrelmann. Authorities said one man was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the foot.

Shortly after the shooting, police reported that both victims were conscious and breathing. They later said both men were listed in stable condition. 

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.