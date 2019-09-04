ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A double shooting investigation is underway in South City’s Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men were shot in the 4600 block of Varrelmann. Authorities said one man was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the foot.
Shortly after the shooting, police reported that both victims were conscious and breathing. They later said both men were listed in stable condition.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.