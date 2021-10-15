ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A crash has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.
Two tractor trailers hit one another before 4 a.m. on the interstate past Antire Road. MoDOT later reported the westbound lanes of the interstate in the area are expected to remain closed until at least 6:30 a.m.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. Troopers told News 4 the crash was not fatal.
This story will be updated online and on News 4 This Morning when more details become available.
