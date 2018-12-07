EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters fought to put out a house fire in Centerville, Ill. early Friday morning.
Firefighters received a call for a house fire around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the 7000 block of Ames in Centreville, Ill.
The homeowner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
