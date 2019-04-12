ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Following years of delays and months of issues, The Loop Trolley has been running for nearly five months now.
News 4 wanted to know how the $51 million project is doing and how ridership is so far. Before operation began, trolley supporters told said they estimated the trolley will pull 350,000 riders a year.
Executive Director for The Loop Trolley, Kevin Barbeau, wouldn’t give News 4 specific ridership numbers.
“During the winter, our ridership had been a little lower than we would’ve hoped for the initial roll out,” he said.
Barbeau said the winter months was a great way to learn the system, however he reports ridership has been up the last few weeks.
In November, the trolley hit a truck, clipped a parked van and a car ran into the trolley.
“Now coming into the spring, we’ve got a strong confidence of where our systems will go from here,” said Barbeau.
There are two trolley cars currently in operation, but another one is undergoing testing. Once the third car is in operation they plan to have a seven-day trolley schedule. Currently it runs only Thursday-Sunday.
“We started with a four-day schedule,” said Barbeau. “Once we have the third car tested and added to the fleet, that’ll immediately allow us to transition into a seven-day service.”
