ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man who admitted to killing and raping Angie Housman was sentenced Friday for molesting a girl in St. Louis County.

Earl Cox was sentenced after pleading guilty to four counts of sodomy with a victim younger than 14-years-old. The crimes occurred in 1988 and 1989. Prosecutors say he received a 10-year sentence. The victim has not been identified.

Earl Cox pleads guilty to killing, raping Angie Housman; sentenced to life in prison Earl Cox pleaded guilty to killing and sexually assaulting Angie Housman in 1993 and leaving her in the woods to die. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to life in prison.

Cox is already serving life in prison for killing and raping Angie Housman in St. Charles County in 1993.