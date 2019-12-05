SALINAS, Ca. (CBS News) -- An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is growing.
There are cases in 23 states, including Illinois, and the CDC reported the number of people sick increased from 67 to 102 in just one week. 58 people have now been hospitalized with E. coli-related illnesses.
10 have developed kidney failure, but no deaths have been reported.
The CDC said romaine grown in or near Salinas, California is likely the source. This particular E. coli strain is also linked to a 2018 outbreak that prompted a warning against eating any romaine lettuce across the country.
The CDC is advising consumers to look at labels to find out where the lettuce is grown. That information should be found on the package or on a sticker.
In addition to avoiding Salinas-grown romaine, the CDC warned not eat salad mixes or wraps that could contain the lettuce.
The CDC also warns that washing or cooking romaine from Salinas will not make it safe.
