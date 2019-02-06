BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East school district is making sure kids are aware that e-cigarettes are not allowed on campus.
The Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 said kids caught with e-cigs, vapes, etc. will face fines and community service hours.
Their school resource officer (SRO) Brock Cato posted a video to the Bethalto Police Facebook page making sure parents are clued in as well.
He states that this is connected to an area ordinance that is not new, but has recently been added to.
Cato said “alternative nicotine products” have been added to the ordinance that means minors can face a tier penalty system if written a citation.
- First offense in 12 months for a minor: $50 fine and 24 hours of community service
- Second offense in 12 months: $75 fine and 50 hours of community service
- Third offense in 12 months: $200 fine and 50 hours community service.
In the video Cato called it an “epidemic” and said kids are getting caught with e-cigarettes daily.
The Civic Memorial High School Principal forwarded the following statement to News 4.
“As a school district we are concerned about the unknowns regarding e-cigarettes and vaping. As educators of youth, we recognize that they are not always able to make the best long-term decisions regarding the use of products that may be harmful to their bodies. This is not an issue that we face alone, this is an issue that is being faced across the nation. We reached out to the Village of Bethalto for support in helping our youth understand the potential negative significance of using these products. The Surgeon General of the United States has warned that youth vaping is an epidemic. We agree with the Surgeon General in that we need to protect our young people from all forms of tobacco products. We encourage our students, parents, and community as a whole to educate themselves about the potential significant negative consequences of using these products.”
