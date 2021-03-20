(KMOV.com) — With spring in the air in St. Louis and Opening Day just around the corner, Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson is heating up down at camp in Jupiter, Florida.
In a Grapefruit League game against the Astros Saturday afternoon, the switch-hitting Carlson came into his first plate appearance of the day with a willingness to do whatever was needed to help the team. With right-hander Brandon Bielak on the mound, Carlson stood in from the left side and surveyed his options.
Even with a runner on first base, Houston set its defense to shift heavily against the 22-year-old outfielder. Wanting to keep the defense honest, Carlson wheeled around and showed bunt on the first pitch from Bielak.
“I was just taking what the game was giving me,” Carlson said of the second-inning bunt try. “They were playing that big over-shift. I felt we were in a situation, runner on base, they were giving me the whole third base side. Just get one down, get a couple guys on and count on the guy after me.”
Carlson’s attempted bunt came up empty for strike one. As it turns out, that wasn’t such a bad thing.
The #NeverBunt crowd was vindicated in a major way when Carlson drilled the next offering from Bielak completely out of Roger Dean Stadium. At least we think it left the stadium. Considering the ball still hasn’t landed, I guess that’s a quandary for the philosophers to settle.
😲Uh, did anyone see where this landed? pic.twitter.com/sOwPaM3oPY— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 20, 2021
Carlson said he had some help from some teammates down the first base line in the Cardinals bullpen, as the relievers waved his long drive fair inside the foul pole before it disappeared—presumably into orbit.
Carlson’s mentality coming to the plate was representative of the way he consistently plays the game. Though his ability to launch long homers is obvious—Statcast, by the way, failed to register the blast, so we don’t have a reading on the lively exist velocity or on how far the ball actually traveled—Carlson’s inclination to dial it back and drop down a bunt if the situation calls for it is an example of the level-headed approach he brings to the table for St. Louis.
"Loved it,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Yeah, absolutely. That’s a part of our game we haven’t broken out a whole lot yet and needs to be part of our spring moving forward. Guys that can do it and look to do it can create an opportunity. You mention the shift, when guys have to honor that, it creates holes. If they don’t honor it, we need to be able to get it down and take a free base when it’s there.”
The home run, of course, is not a bad alternative after an unsuccessful bunt try.
“Yeah, he set him up,” the Cardinals manager said slyly. “We’ll take the homer.”
Carlson—a potential Rookie of the Year candidate in 2021 after he retained his eligibility in last year's shortened season—is a guy that prides himself upon his ability to execute. Still, it’s safe to say he didn’t beat himself up too hard over the missed bunt this time around.
“Luckily, I didn’t get it down that time,” Carlson said with a grin.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
