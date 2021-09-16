ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For nearly the last five years, neighbors in the 4400 block of South Spring Street in Dutchtown have been dealing with cars being hit, mirrors broken, vehicles totaled, and more. All because of speeding drivers.
"My daughter's car, her mirror, my other daughter's fender was wiped out," Charles Boehm said.
Boehm has lived on South Spring for nearly three decades. He told News 4 speeding drivers have always been an issue, but the amount of damage done to cars on his block has gotten significantly worse in the last few years.
"You see everyone parked on the curb, that should explain everything," another resident told News 4.
Walking down the 4400 block of South Spring, you can see every single car on the block parked up on the grass. Neighbors said it's because they're trying to get as far off the street as they can to minimize their chances of getting hit.
"I've had the mirror knocked off a truck, and I had my new truck hit," Kim Cook said.
Cook has spent the last several years gathering testimony, pictures and signatures from her neighbors. She said it's crucial speed humps get put on their block. Nearly every resident has their own horror story.
"They were going about 30 or 40 mph and skid-marked my car, and just kept going," Rickey Evans said.
Evans, who also lives on the block, said his car will cost nearly $2,000 to fix. He has insurance, but the person who hit him drove off, so the cost is left up to him. Boehm told News 4 he's spent more than $8,000 on car repairs over the years. Another neighbor said his car has been totaled.
"I've seen cars fly through here at 60 mph, I mean it's ridiculous. It's too narrow on this street, so either the speed bumps or I say the one way with the speed bumps. I think that would improve," Boehm said.
That's exactly what neighbors tried to do. Starting in 2018, residents voiced concerns about speeding and car damage on their block. Cook says she contacted her alderman, Shane Cohn, several times and never received calls back.
"It's been an issue since day one, and I don't see no results getting done towards it," resident Rickey Evans said.
News 4 talked to Alderman Cohn Wednesday who acknowledged Cook's calls. In early 2020, neighbors have documentation saying the speed bump project was approved.
"We never received them," Cook said.
Wednesday, Alderman Cohn said "it's in progress."
"I have grandchildren, he has grandchildren, they have children, and I'm just afraid God forbid one of them gets hurt," Cook said.
Neighbors just want the speed bumps put in, and soon.
"If the speed bump gets there, I'll be really happy," Boehm said.
After News 4 called Alderman Cohn and the city street department, city officials said two to three speed bumps will be put in, no closer than 200 feet apart, by the end of October. News 4 will follow up to see if and when the city follows through.
