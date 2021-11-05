ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shootout caught on surveillance in Dutchtown reignited ongoing concern for safety in the south St. Louis neighborhood.
A resident sent News 4 surveillance footage of a shootout at South Grand Avenue and Walsh Street. This intersection sits at the border between Dutchtown, Holy Hills and Carondelet neighborhoods. Multiple people can be seen firing shots in the footage next to a Domino's at the corner.
"It happens almost every night. You hear gunshots somewhere," Devonte Hobbs said. He's the general manager of the Domino's sitting at this corner.
An employee working during the time of the shooting called Hobbs. "She was like she just heard a lot of gunshots. So, I let her know just to close the store down and stop delivering, and she was kind of ... her voice was shaky. So, I knew something was wrong," Hobbs said. "Just stay safe. Be aware of your surroundings. That's all I can tell you."
Last week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones attended a roundtable on gun violence in Dutchtown. While giving an interview to reporters, what appeared to be gunshots, interrupted the interview.
Jones followed up on the incident with News 4 on Thursday.
"It's unfortunate that we've become so desensitized to gunshots going off in the distance," she said. "That a lot of people don't flinch ... just look around to see if anybody's hurt and continue with their day."
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 91 aggravated assaults with a gun in the area from January 1 to November 1 of this year, a 26% decrease from 123 incidents last year during the same time span.
