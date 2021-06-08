ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Latasha Smith has lived and worked in the Dutchtown neighborhood for five years and has made it her mission to help improve the neighborhood she calls home.
“I definitely feel a lot safer than I did four years ago,” she said.
In addition to owning Cross Grand Creative, she also serves on the neighborhood board. Smith said she knows crime has been an issue in their south city neighborhood.
“Having a business in an area that is populated with lots of crime means we don’t get lots of customers which means we don’t make money,” she said.
But, just one block away from her creative agency is the offices of Cure Violence. The violence reduction program started in November in Dutchtown, one of three high crime neighborhoods designated by the city to try the program funded by taxpayers.
“According to the data we’ve collected, each site based on the numbers and data we’ve collected shows each site is on trajectory to show a 50 percent reduction in gun violence and robberies, homicides and assaults,” said Dr. Frederick Echols with the St. Louis City Health Department. The Cure Violence program is run through their department.
There have been 10 homicides in Dutchtown already this year, according to St. Louis Police Department data. But, despite the numbers, Smith told News 4 she has seen a difference.
“I absolutely think it’s working without a shadow of a doubt. I know a situation where they specifically came and intervened and maybe there was a life saved there,” said Smith.
Police are also stepping up their patrols in neighborhoods around the city, but they said it needs to be a multi-tiered approach, with law enforcement, Cure Violence and neighborhoods working together. After a violent weekend that saw more than a dozen people shot around the city, the goal is to prevent any potential retaliation.
“That’s really one of the key factors that we look at when we assess, the victims’ background but also who is potentially a suspect. We try and follow up with family and friends to get an assessment because it’s fairly difficult to predict one, but we can prevent the second homicide,” said interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom.
According to Isom, it's also important to find young people other outlets, so they don’t turn to violence.
“A lot of it is young people who have nothing to do on the weekends or in the evening so we need to find things that will occupy their time and move things in a positive direction,” he said.
Dutchtown held a summer festival this past weekend which included a job fair and a movie night. They plan to hold more events over the summer to engage the young and the old in the neighborhood to come together to make it a better place for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.