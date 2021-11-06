ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Saint Louis University professor explains why residents still feel unsafe despite a decrease in crime in St. Louis.

A resident sent News 4 surveillance footage of a shootout that happened at South Grand Avenue and Walsh Street Tuesday. This intersection sits at the border between Dutchtown, Holy Hills and Carondelet neighborhoods. Multiple people can be seen firing shots in the footage next to a Domino's at the corner.

South City shootout caught on camera Video of a South City street shows multiple people shooting guns while they run down the street.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported 91 aggravated assaults with a gun in the area from January 1 to November 1 of this year, a 26 percent decrease from 123 incidents last year during the same time span.

"When you're living in an area where crime occurs a lot, that's your day-to-day experience, and our reality is often drawn by our own personal experience," SLU professor of criminology and criminal justice Kenya Brumfield-Young said. "We can look at data all day long, and it shows us a good picture, and when we're presented with footage from cameras and doors and things like that, and we're sharing all of this and we're bringing all of these incidents together in central locations....then what we're doing is we're inundating ourselves with this information and it seems to be contradictory of what the data actually says."

"The neighborhood has declined," Dutchtown business owner Cassandra Logan told News 4. "I'm not going to say that I'm scared, but I just make sure I'm more aware of what's going on. We have cameras. It just seems like it's more because we're able to capture it."

Police haven't announced any arrests in the case. News 4 captured police canvassing the crime scene again Friday.