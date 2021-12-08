Dutchtown neighbors host holiday festival to fundraise revitalization efforts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's a neighborhood derived from German influence, established in the 1800s. Deutschtown, now Dutchtown, transformed from a quaint, rural outpost, to a vibrant main street. Now, more than 100 years later, it's been deemed crime-ridden with dark corners and dilapidated buildings.
"There are problems of course," Lucy Hannegan said.
Hannegan owns Twice Blessed Resale Shop on Meramec Street in Dutchtown. Her shop's a non-profit that donates all proceeds to a nearby women's shelter.
She's been in Dutchtown for more than a decade now. The neighborhood sits on a list of the city's areas to improve.
"The media sometimes just highlights what's happening and sometimes that is negative," Adina O'Neal said.
O'Neal's a Dutchtown resident and homeowner. She purposely chose to move into the neighborhood in her 20s and says she still loves it to this day.
She and many other residents believe things are looking up. That's why Dutchtown non-profits are coming together to host the 'Merry and Bright Festival' to celebrate revitalization in the neighborhood, while at the same time raising money to reinvest back into their community.
The festival centers around the Neighborhood Innovation Center (NICSTL). NICSTL is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing local businesses across Dutchtown.
"What isn't often addressed is all those technology, bringing people along and helping them have technology and professional resources from volunteers," Caya Aufiero, chairwoman of the Dutchtown Community Improvement District, said. "Those things are not usually thought of and small businesses don't have time to learn those things or the money to go out and add those things."
Aufiero's a long-time resident and business owner in Dutchtown. She said this festival is the catalyst for better things on the horizon for the neighborhood. Residents and other business owners agreed.
"I'd like to see more security on the streets, lighting, we're going to have some beautiful lighting so things are looking up in that regard. and that's part of this whole project, this fundraiser is, to help support the beautification and the lighting of the neighborhood," Hannegan said.
Other residents said they want to see the money used to invest in neighbors and residents themselves.
"Investing in real people looks real different, like youth programming, helping Thomas Dunn with youth programming, helping St. Anthony's Church with the food pantry. Really meeting the needs of the people in our community," O'Neal said.
The Merry and Bright Festival will be held on Meramec Street Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will have vendors, live music, performers, and more.
