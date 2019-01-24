ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed while attempting to force his way into a Dutchtown neighborhood home late Wednesday night, according to police.
Two women and two men were at a home in the 3900 block of Alberta when they called police to report three men were trying to force their way into the home around 11 p.m. While police were enroute to the call, they received a second call that the homeowners shot one of the suspects.
The man was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.
Two other suspects ran from the area.
Police said three guns were recovered.
The homicide division is handling the investigation.
