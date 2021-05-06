ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family-owned Dutchtown bakery is rallying around one of its own and baking sweets in her honor.
Cindy Wengert said she was close to cancelling her annual mammogram appointment in December after returning from a family trip days before Christmas.
"I was like everything is fine, nothing ever comes back, nothing," she said. "Then I was like, let me do it and get it over with."
Wengert said she's thankful she listened to the tiny voice in her head that told her to get the exam, as news from the doctor would leave her devastated.
"They called the next day and said they saw a shadow, so they wanted to do another mammogram and ultrasound," she said. "That then prompted a biopsy, which they said came back as stage one cancer."
Then, Wengert said, additional testing revealed her cancer was actually stage 2 and more aggressive than originally thought.
"After my first surgery, they said it hadn't spread to my lymph nodes and they were able to get everything out with clean margins," she said. "They later came back and said it had in fact spread and we needed to start treatment immediately."
She's currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, which takes her away from Perfectly Pastry, the family bakery.
"Without her, I don't know if we'd be the family we are today," said Chris Phillips, head baker at Perfectly Pastry.
Wengert is married to Phillips' ex-husband, but the two said the family unit has never been closer.
"She's not the ex-wife, she's my family," said Wengert. "When we got married, they were 'our' kids."
Phillips and her two daughters decided to create a cupcake in honor of Wengert as she continues her fight.
"This is all of her favorite flavors in one cupcake," said Phillips.
The vanilla cupcake is infused with amaretto, filled with a white chocolate ganache and topped with an amaretto buttercream. The "Fight Like a Girl" cupcake will be on sale at Perfectly Pastry until June 30, with a portion of the proceeds going toward Wengert's medical expenses.
"It's very emotionally uplifting to know they love me that much," she said. "I have a support system that makes all the difference."
Doctors say many women put off their annual mammograms last year because of the pandemic. Early on, many medical centers were closed, forcing appointments be cancelled.
Wengert encourages women everywhere to get their exam on time.
"I can only imagine what would have happened if I'd waited a year or even six months," she said. "We're already doing an aggressive treatment, how much worse could it have been?"
Perfectly Pastry is located inside Urban Eats at 3301 Meramec Street in St. Louis.
You can donate to the family's GoFundMe page here.
