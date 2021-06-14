ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force ended their series of coronavirus briefings Monday morning.

Over the past year, Incident Commander Alex Garza and other health officials have provided updates and statistics in the region during more than 200 press briefings.

But Garza made it clear that we are not out of the woods.

"I don’t want people to read too much into it,” Garza said. “We do feel like we are in a good place where the risk of having a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations is much lower now than we have been throughout the pandemic.”

Reflecting on the last 14 months, Garza recalled the unforgettable headlines and the understanding that dramatic action must be taken to help frontline heroes.

"We knew that any action we took had to be coordinated and had to be a collective effort," Garza said. "If just one county, one city, one health system acted alone, it wouldn't be enough to address this challenge. We knew we had to work together."

Since April of 2020, a total of 22,721 COVID-19 patients have been discharged and returned home while roughly 100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday.

The task force added they are shifting to the recovery phase since we are seeing a small rise in cases in Missouri. The state reported 2,545 cases in the last seven days and an increase of 38 percent.

Echoing that message, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the light is shining at the end of the tunnel but vaccinations are essential to keep everyone safe.

"I want our region to come back stronger from this crisis, Jones said.

Several guests, such as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, stood at the podium but one message remain consistent: the reliability and leadership of the task force.

"The pandemic held a firm grip on our region for months. Dr. Garza and his steady leadership are at the helm," Page said. "The task force was a reliable source of data for the difficult decions that we had to make over the past year, and we were guided in large part by these healthcare experts."

Towards the end, a few frontline workers were recongized for their heroic efforts during the pandemic.