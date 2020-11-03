SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Dick Durbin is heading back to Washington DC for another term in the United States Senate.
Durbin easily defeated Republican Mark Curran, as the race was called just after the polls closed at 7:00 p.m.
Durbin was considered a heavy favorite in a safe blue state that both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton easily carried.
