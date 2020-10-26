News 4 spoke with an education expert on how to keep kids on track during virtual learning. The Sylvan Learning Center said that “Zoom fatigue” is a real growing problem as many kids sit on the computer all day.

DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Dupo junior and senior high school students will return to remote learning after a "COVID situation", the district says.

Parents' biggest frustration with distance learning

As many schools start the year with virtual learning, parents are trying to summon even more of that long-forgotten knowledge.

All junior and senior high students will participate in full-remote instruction starting Tuesday and will return to in-person on November 6, according to the district website.

"Any directly affected persons will be contacted by the St. Clair County Health Department. Please contact your building principal with any questions," the district says

No other information was made available. This a developing story.

