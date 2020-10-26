DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Dupo junior and senior high school students will return to remote learning after a "COVID situation", the district says.
All junior and senior high students will participate in full-remote instruction starting Tuesday and will return to in-person on November 6, according to the district website.
"Any directly affected persons will be contacted by the St. Clair County Health Department. Please contact your building principal with any questions," the district says
No other information was made available. This a developing story.
