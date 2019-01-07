COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Dupo, Illinois man is facing charges Monday after allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument with another man last week.
Seth L. Creasy, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon Monday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Creasy and another man were arguing on McBride Ave, just outside of Dupo, when Creasy allegedly brandished a revolver at the other man.
The Sheriff’s Department was called and deputies found Creasy in the area. They said a revolver was recovered on his person and he went peacefully into their custody.
The Sheriff's Department said Creasy was also charged in 2017 for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Creasy remains in custody of the St. Clair County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.
