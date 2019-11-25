ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were robbed on Washington Avenue Sunday night.
Police said the 71-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were in the 3600 block of Washington Avenue when a man approached them, indicted he had a gun and demanded their property around 8:40 p.m.
The victims gave the suspect their wallets, purse and keys. They then ran from the area.
When the victims went back to the area with officers, it was determined that their vehicle was not taken.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
