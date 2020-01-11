ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was punched on his front porch and robbed Friday night in north St. Louis City.
The St. Louis City Police Department said the 63-year-old was on his front porch walking to his car in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue in the Fairground neighborhood when a man and a woman approached him around 10:40 p.m.
Police said the man punched the victim and forced him to the ground and then the woman hit the victim and took his car keys and money.
The duo then left the area on foot.
No other information was released.
