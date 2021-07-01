CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are in custody at the Crawford County Detention Center after a missing man was found dead.
In June, deputies announced they were searching for 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray. At the time, authorities believed they were connected to the disappearance of Albert Terry Barton, 20. Barton was last seen by relatives on June 6.
On June 30, detectives located Dyer and Ray in the city limits of Steelville. The duo was then taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. While being questioned by authorities, deputies said they were able to develop enough information to locate Barton, who was found dead on June 30.
Dyer and Ray are currently in custody pending the application of warrants. No other information regarding the case or Barton’s death have been released.
