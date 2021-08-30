ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after allegedly ramming a police car before initiating a chase in St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man and another person were inside a car that hit an officer’s vehicle in St. Louis City. The pair sped off, sparking a pursuit through Forest Park near the Nature Playscape on Concourse Drive. They were quickly taken into custody.
Paramedics were called to treat the man who was injured. No additional information has been released.
