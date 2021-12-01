ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Whether it’s an eclectic downtown St. Louis entertainment strip or a cozy quaint nook in St. Clair, Missouri, there are many hidden treasures scattered across the region. Two local women took on the role of becoming online tour guides by documenting their adventures across town.
Morgan Casey joked the Date Idea & Things to Do in STL Facebook group was a hobby that blossomed into a blessing last year. As one of the masterminds behind the well-known page, Casey recalls receiving an outpour of encouragement from friends who enjoyed watching her journeys online.
“I had a popular personal Facebook page where I posted pictures of me skydiving and going to the sunflower patch,” Casey said. “I had a coworker ask if I could make a page where you can follow all the places I go.”
And within months, the platform quickly became a haven where St. Louisans can discover new restaurants, salons, recreation centers and other attractions. The Date Idea & Things to Do in STL group aims to highlight the positive things happening in town. Accompanied by her partner Donnah Thomas, Casey migrates through different local events.
When asked how she finds activities, she gushed that they find her now.
“We also allow [followers] to ask questions and get the answers they are looking for. Sometimes from people who just moved here and just don’t know where to go.”
She continues, “The first time I realized it was bigger than me is when I was downtown at my AirBnb and saw a couple from California settling in. I told her to follow my group but before I could finish … she said we were the reason they are here.”
For weeks, the West Coast couple debated if they should visit St. Louis or Springfield until she stumbled onto Casey’s group. She calls that moment a testimony of their impact.
Within a year, nearly 200,000 people have joined. The women never imagined the group to be as large as it is today. Two weeks ago, the St. Louis native quit her full-time job to shift her focus on building the brand. Their journeys can also be viewed on Instagram and TikTok. Despite the impressive statistics, Casey exclaims her proudest accomplishment is providing a platform that promotes positivity while bringing the community together.
“We have no tolerance for anyone speaking any kind of negativity towards each other or our city,” she said. “We want to have a safe space where everyone can go.”
The pair is currently expanding their digital real estate by developing a website that will offer a variety of job opportunities for influencers and options to partner with local businesses. In addition, Casey and Thomas have launched similar groups for larger cities like Kansas City, Chicago, and New Orleans.
“That same tactic that people are taking with buying property… you can also have assets when it comes to the internet. That’s what I’m trying my best to create and make sure I have something for my son when he gets older,” Casey said.
Her son may not be ready to take over their digital realm yet, but he enjoys creating clips as he tags along with his mother. To get a glimpse at what’s going on in the Gateway to the West, follow their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
