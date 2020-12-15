TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are facing charges after a viral Facebook post showed a 1-year-old with significant bruising.
The Troy, Illinois Police Department said they received an anonymous call on Oct. 29 regarding the post, which allegedly showed the toddler with bruising to the face, head, arms and legs. The post alleged that Austin Stone, of Jerseyville, was the suspect.
Officers then began investigating and performed a welfare check.
Stone and Rebecca Jones-Scales, of Troy, were later arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery. In addition, Jones-Scales was charged with child endangerment.
The child is reportedly safe and has been relocated.
Both suspects are being held at the Madison County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
