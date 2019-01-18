ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are facing charges after the spokesman for the St. Louis County Health Department was fatally struck by a stray bullet while at a MetroBus stop in August.
Craig LeFebvre was at the bus stop on Grand when a fight from a nearby Chiptole led to shots being fired on August 21. The 48-year-old was reportedly shot in the chest when one of the suspects in the argument opened fire. He was later pronounced dead.
Friday, charges were announced against Armani McKinley, 20, and Antreion Betts, 19, in relation to LeFebvre’s death. Both men are charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery.
According to court documents, a man told police McKinley pointed a gun at him and racked it multiple times while taking money and other personal property from him. The robbery victim told police he pointed a gun at McKinley and fired, unintentionally striking LeFebvre.
McKinley was reportedly grazed by a bullet.
Officials reviewed surveillance video and determined it corroborated the robbery victim's story that he was interacting with McKinley and others prior to the shooting. According to the court documents, the surveillance video shows McKinley giving what appeared to be a gun to another individual following the shooting.
Following the incident, the robbery victim reported he was missing his cell phone, money, bus pass and chiropractor card. Betts' fingerprints were reportedly on the robbery victim's personal property that was recovered at the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information develops.
