CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are facing charges related to death of a missing man in Crawford County.
In June, deputies announced they were searching for 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray. At the time, authorities believed they were connected to the disappearance of Albert Terry Barton, 20. Barton was last seen by relatives on June 6.
On June 30, detectives located Dyer and Ray in the city limits of Steelville. The duo was then taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. While being questioned by authorities, deputies said they were able to develop enough information to locate Barton, who was found dead on June 30.
Dyer has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held without bond.
Ray was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $100,000.
No other information regarding the case or Barton’s death have been released.
