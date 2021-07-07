SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police say they stole from a Sunset Hills store and attempted to carjack a vehicle Tuesday.
Steven Jamison, 34, and Denise Heggins, 29, are both charged with vehicle hijacking and stealing $750 or more.
On Tuesday, police said Jamison and Heggins stole items from the Marshalls located in the 10800 block of Sunset Hills at 4:47 p.m. The two tried to steal a car from someone parked in the parking lot, but during the struggle, the victim hit the panic button, which alerted police. No weapons were used during the attempted carjacking.
The pair took off on foot and were taken into custody by Sunset Hills police.
Jamison and Heggins are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.
