HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects have been charged in a string of warm-up car thefts in north St. Louis County.
On Feb. 28, St. Ann officers notified Hazelwood detectives about a person they had in custody for car thefts that also allegedly stole cars out of Hazelwood. The two police departments began investigating and arrested two additional suspects. While being interviewed, the suspects admitted in detail to over 30 warm-up vehicle thefts during the winter months of 2020 and 2021, according to Hazelwood police.
Travon McNulty, 20, and Ahmad Brown, 17, have been each been charged with stealing of a motor vehicle. They are in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.