GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A couple was charged after being accused in a string of burglaries in the Metro East.
Five residential burglaries were reported in Glen Carbon during the weekend of Oct. 9. All the break-ins had common entry patterns and suspects, according to police.
On Oct. 12, police went to a Troy, Illinois motel and arrested two people in the case. Ace R. Hart II, 42, of Las Vegas, and Brandy M. Sola, 41, of Glen Carbon were each charged with five counts of residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of Methamphetamine. In addition, Sola was charged with one count of unlawful use of a credit card. Both of their bails were set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.