Ace R. Hart II and Brandy M. Sola are facing charges after being accused in a string of home burglaries in Glen Carbon.

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A couple was charged after being accused in a string of burglaries in the Metro East.

Five residential burglaries were reported in Glen Carbon during the weekend of Oct. 9. All the break-ins had common entry patterns and suspects, according to police.

On Oct. 12, police went to a Troy, Illinois motel and arrested two people in the case. Ace R. Hart II, 42, of Las Vegas, and Brandy M. Sola, 41, of Glen Carbon were each charged with five counts of residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of Methamphetamine. In addition, Sola was charged with one count of unlawful use of a credit card. Both of their bails were set at $500,000.

