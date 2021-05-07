MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were taken into custody after an overnight police chase in the Metro East.
Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers saw several people attempting to break into cars in Caseyville. The suspects were seen getting into two cars, one of which officers were able to pursue.
Officers chased the one car to near Interstate 270 and Route 203 in Pontoon Beach, where a spike strip was used to stop it. Two suspects then tried to run away but were both arrested.
According to Caseyville police, the car the suspects were inside was listed as stolen, along with the license plates on the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. A gun was found by officers.
