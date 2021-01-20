Alex Kersting, Monica Deroy Lincoln County stabbing 1/17

Alex Kersting and Monica Deroy are wanted following a deadly stabbing Sunday afternoon in Lincoln County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Major Case Squad arrested two persons of interest Tuesday night in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Lincoln County.

Alex B. Kersting, 24, and Monica L. Deroy, 41, were found and taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Authorities said they are connected to the stabbing death of 44-year-old Christopher Wright.

Wright was stabbed Sunday afternoon after a fight that occurred on Grizzleys Lane in unincorporated Lincoln County. 

The car Kersting and Deroy were last seen in, a red 2007 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate number ZD2F8P, was also found, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Wright's death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 636-528-6100.

