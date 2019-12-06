SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly holding up several South County businesses and a woman is accused of being his getaway driver.
James Leach, 68, of St. Louis City and Kelly Lenz, 31, of Cuba, Mo. are charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and attempted first-degree robbery.
In the span of a little more than a week, police say Leach robbed an American Cleaners, Phillips 66, Cricket Wireless and Metro PCS store. He is accused pointing a knife at clerks or implying he was armed and demanding cash.
The crime spree started on Nov 26 and ended on Dec. 5, police say.
On the same day he robbed the Metro PCS store, police say he entered a Dierbergs and threatened to shoot a cashier if she didn’t hand over money, but he left without taking any cash.
Leach admitted to the robberies, police say.
Lenz admitted to officers that he was the getaway driver for Leach when he robbed American Cleaners and Metro PCS, and when he tried to rob Dierbergs.
Both Lenz and Leach are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond.
