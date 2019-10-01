ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dunkin' is offering St. Louis Blues fans a sweet treat to kick off hockey season.
Starting Wednesday, fans can purchase a medium iced coffee for $1 in honor of the season opener.
One drink is allowed per person and the offer runs through Oct. 5.
Additionally, "The Louie," a limited time only donut will be available for purchase Oct. 2-5.
These offers are available at participating St. Louis area Dunkin' stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.