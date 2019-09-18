EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man became hostile when an East St. Louis officer approached him Sunday morning to the point he allegedly threw bricks at the officer and smashed the police car's windshield. The man is now facing aggravated battery charges.
The East St. Louis Police Department said one of their officers saw Allen Jones on Sunday around 10:40 a.m. taking trash out of a dumpster and throwing it onto State Street.
The officer then approached Jones to speak with him when police said Jones become aggressive and told the officer, "this is what I do, if you come near me, I'm beating your [expletive]. "
Jones then walked toward the officer and starting throwing bricks at him, hitting the officer in the shoulder and back, police said. He then went to the officer's police car and used bricks to smash the front windshield and the front passenger side window.
Officers were called to the scene and Jones was taken into custody.
The next day, St. Clair County charged Jones with aggravated battery with a $65,000 bond.
